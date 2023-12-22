Another OnePlus 12R leak shows this phone could be a mid-range king

TL;DR A reliable leaker has posted a list of OnePlus 12R specs.

The list also includes previously undisclosed details regarding RAM and storage.

We’re eagerly awaiting the OnePlus 12R’s arrival in the US and Europe alongside the OnePlus 12, and preliminary spec leaks point to the phone being a very capable mid-range handset. Now, a new leak has reinforced these suggestions.

Tipster Max Jambor posted a list of OnePlus 12R specs on X, and we see plenty of previously leaked specs here. This includes a 6.78-inch LTPO screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging. Jambor also asserts that the phone will pack a 50MP main/8MP ultrawide/2MP macro setup.

The leaker also adds a couple of hitherto-unseen tidbits, claiming the OnePlus 12R will pack 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is tipped to be available in Iron Gray and Cool Blue colorways.

These aren’t the only recent leaks about the phone. Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station previously noted that the device will pack similar screen brightness figures as the OnePlus 12, a metal frame, and a glass back.

OnePlus has already confirmed a January 23 launch date for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. So we’ve got roughly a month to go. Nevertheless, the new phone is certainly shaping up to be one of the better mid-range handsets in the US on paper.

