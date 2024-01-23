OnePlus 12 global launch today: How to watch livestream and what to expect

OnePlus

Today, January 23, 2024, is the day OnePlus will finally bring its latest flagship — the OnePlus 12 — to the global markets. We’ve already witnessed the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone in China, the company’s home market. So what we really have to look forward to at today’s event is the global pricing for the OnePlus 12 and also two other devices the company is planning to launch alongside it.

How to watch the OnePlus 12 global launch live

OnePlus has chosen India as the venue for its in-person OnePlus 12 global launch event. If you’d also like to catch up with the ongoings of the show, you can stream it live from the YouTube link embedded above. The OnePlus 12 launch live starts at 9 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) on January 23.

What to expect from the OnePlus 12 global launch event?

The OnePlus 12 won’t be the only phone headed to global markets following today’s launch. However, it will be the most premium device OnePlus is launching today.

The device comes with all the flagship stylings you would desire from a modern Android phone. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, for one. OnePlus has added a 5,400mAh battery, a sizeable upgrade over the OnePlus 11. You get 100W wired charging, and OnePlus is also bringing back 50W wireless charging after the OnePlus 11 skipped it altogether last year.

A bright 6.82-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz LTPO display adorns the front. The cameras are also getting a big upgrade this year. The phone houses a 50MP primary camera (LYT-808), a 48MP ultrawide camera (IMX581, 14mm), and a 64MP 3x periscope camera (Omnivison OV64B). This is the first time we’ve seen a periscope camera on a OnePlus flagship.

Other notable specs include Bluetooth 5.4, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, multi-directional NFC, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds.

The phone is expected to cost $100 more than the OnePlus 11. As per a previous leak, the base model could come in at $799 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There might not be an 8GB/128GB model this time around.

OnePlus 12R Aside from the OnePlus 12, the company will also launch the more affordable OnePlus 12R. The device debuted in China as the OnePlus Ace 3 and promises a bang for your buck.

Expect a 1.5K OLED screen (LTPO, 120Hz) with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, the still powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, a 5,500mAh battery, and 100W wired charging.

You also get a 50MP camera (IMX890, f/1.8, OIS), which OnePlus claims uses algorithms derived from its flagship devices. It’s accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro shooters.

The OnePlus 12R is expected to cost $499 for the 8GB/128GB model. That’s directly stepping into the Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54 5G territory but with a much superior processor.

OnePlus Buds 3 OnePlus will also announce the Buds 3 at the OnePlus 12 global launch event. The true wireless buds promise adaptive noise cancelation, Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0, 44 hours of playback (7 hours on a 10-minute charge), and other upgrades.

