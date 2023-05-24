This special edition OnePlus 11 is leaving China and getting a new name

TL;DR OnePlus has listed the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition phone in India.

This looks like the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock variant with a new name.

The phone has a listed retail price of Rs 64,999 (~$787).

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock variant in China back in March, offering a rear cover made out of “3D microcrystalline rock.” OnePlus told us at the time that this model will come to India too, and it looks like the phone has gained a name change for the new market.

OnePlus India teased the arrival of the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition last week, and a listing for the phone quietly went up on the company’s website. Check out the official images below and at the top of the page.

The listing and images show a phone that looks identical to the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock model. That means you’ve got a light brown cover with darker streaks/swirls of brown too. OnePlus previously claimed that the Jupiter Rock variant was wear-resistant and had antibacterial properties, so we’re guessing this will apply to the Marble Odyssey model if it’s exactly the same.

The website listing also notes that this model will come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Furthermore, it looks like you’ll get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds with this purchase.

Finally, the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition has a listed price of Rs 64,999 (~$787). That makes it slightly more expensive than the regular 16GB/256GB model, which retails for Rs 61,999 (~$750).

