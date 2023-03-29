OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock version launched: This model is out of this world

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition phone.

It has a back made out of 3D microcrystalline rock, complete with random textures and flecks.

Expect to pay just over $700 for this model in China.

OnePlus teased the arrival of a OnePlus 11 variant made with an all-new material earlier this month. Now, the day has finally come, and the firm has fully unveiled the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition handset.

The company previously revealed that the phone’s back is made out of 3D microcrystalline rock, and it’s now elaborated on this material. For one, the brand says it aimed to make textures that looked similar to Jupiter, as the name implies.

What does that mean? OnePlus says it’s used a “natural graining” technology that results in different texture shapes and distribution, making each phone slightly different. The firm also says this light brown cover has numerous little white flecks (seen below) as well as a few dark flecks randomly scattered on it. The firm claims that the white flecks are inspired by diamond rain on the Jovian planet and that the dark flecks are inspired by meteorites.

OnePlus/Weibo

As for the feel of the material, OnePlus claims it’s cool to the touch. In fact, the brand asserts that the phone’s back will feel like a jade stone that’s been washed by water “for thousands of years.” Otherwise, the firm says this texture is wear-resistant, has antibacterial properties, and is resistant to fingerprint grease.

The rest of the phone also stands out from the vanilla OnePlus 11, as you’ve got a metallic frame with a gold tinge to it. Otherwise, this is the same OnePlus 11 we saw earlier this year when looking at the spec sheet.

You’re therefore getting familiar features like a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging. You’re also getting that same 50MP+48MP+32MP triple rear camera system (main/ultrawide/2x telephoto) and a 16MP selfie snapper.

Pricing and availability

OnePlus

OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition will be available for 4,899 yuan (~$711) for the sole 16GB/512GB model.

The company told Android Authority after publication of this story that the variant will be limited to China and India. There’s no word on Indian availability and pricing just yet.

