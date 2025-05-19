Heads up: Now Brief in One UI will shame you into giving up this bad habit

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Now Brief in One UI 7 has an alert similar to Digital Wellbeing’s Heads Up feature.

It prompts you not to look at your phone while walking to avoid accidents.

The alert also shows how much time you’ve spent using your phone while walking.

Google introduced a Digital Wellbeing feature called Heads Up in 2021 that prompts users to focus on their surroundings if they use their phones while walking. Samsung has added this functionality to One UI’s Now Brief feature, and it not only asks you to avoid looking at your phone while walking but also shows how much time you’ve spent doing so over the last week.

Samsung introduced the Now Brief feature with One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year. It offers users a summary of relevant information throughout the day, like upcoming calendar events, weather updates, missed calls, traffic updates, news, etc. In addition, your Now Brief can also include a card that prompts you not to look at your phone while walking.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

As you can see in the attached screenshot, this card states, “For your safety, don’t look at your phone too much while you’re walking.” The card also shows how much time you’ve spent looking at your phone while walking in a week, with a bar displaying that time as a percentage of the total time you spent walking that week.

Although this card isn’t as helpful as Digital Wellbeing’s Heads Up feature, which also pushes a notification prompting you to look up when it detects you’re using your phone while walking, it should serve as a great way to shame users into breaking the habit of using their phones while out for a walk.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.