Samsung addresses screen burn-in issue with One UI 6.1 update

TL;DR One UI 6.1 has restored a burn-in prevention feature that was absent from One UI 6.

The feature works by subtly shifting pixels to prevent permanent image retention.

Samsung’s best smartphones are known for their beautiful OLED displays, and the new One UI 6.1 update introduces a key feature that should help extend their lifespan.

OLED displays, renowned for their vibrant visuals, are not without vulnerabilities. One such issue is screen burn-in, a phenomenon in which static images left on the screen for extended periods can cause permanent discoloration.

To combat this, Samsung had previously implemented features like subtly shifting pixels, particularly those in areas like the status bar where icons remain in fixed positions.

While these features were present in One UI 5, they were mysteriously absent from the One UI 6.0 update that rolled out with Android 14, particularly affecting the Galaxy S23 series.

Now, with the release of One UI 6.1, it looks like Samsung has brought these protections back. First reported by 9to5Google, users have been confirming that status bar icons are once again subtly repositioning on the Galaxy S23 Ultra to prevent permanent image retention.

The One UI 6.1 update is currently available for the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and other eligible devices. It also introduces Galaxy AI features to enhance the Samsung phone experience further.

