Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch update could finally make your health data useful

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly preparing the first One UI 9 Watch beta, with Galaxy AI expected to play a much bigger role in health tracking.

The update could shift Galaxy Watches from passive data collectors to proactive health coaches that explain what your metrics actually mean.

AI-generated health reports may analyze patterns, predict trends, and offer personalized recommendations instead of simply displaying raw numbers.

Tired of your smartwatch just throwing raw heart rate numbers and sleep scores at you without giving you any clue what to actually do with them? That age of passive tracking might soon be over. A new leak hints that Samsung is about to release the first beta for One UI 9 Watch, and it’s said to bring a massive shift from basic data collection to predictive health coaching.

According to tipster @TonySamsunglove on X, Samsung is preparing to roll out the One UI Watch 9.0 beta, with a major emphasis on deep Galaxy AI integration.

The biggest change appears to be what Samsung does with health data. Galaxy watches are already collecting a wealth of information with the BioActive sensor, such as heart rate, sleep data, body composition, and activity tracking. The issue is that much of that data is often in charts and graphs that many users seldom look at again. That might change with One UI 9 Watch.

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The latest gossip points to Samsung working on developing AI-generated health reports and more intelligent insights that are no longer just about daily numbers. This means the software may look for patterns, predict trends, and give you more meaningful recommendations based on your habits rather than just telling you what happened.

The source also says Samsung is optimizing the BioActive Sensor and working on more health metrics for the next release, but the details about those new measurements are not clear.

The One UI 9 Watch will likely be based on Google’s Wear OS 7 platform. Wear OS 7 will get new upgrades soon, including deeper Gemini integration, battery life optimizations, live activity updates, and improved workout tracking systems. Those platform-level upgrades could provide Samsung an even bigger base for its AI features.

In terms of availability, Samsung is reportedly planning on a familiar beta strategy. If past launches are anything to go by, the first beta should be available for the Galaxy Watch 8 line in South Korea and the US before heading to other models.

If these rumors turn out to be true, One UI 9 Watch could be Samsung’s most ambitious attempt yet at turning raw health data into actionable insights.

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