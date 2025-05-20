Samsung’s One UI 8 Voice Recorder update cuts back on AI clutter

Joe Maring / Android Authority

At a time when AI seems to be taking over every app you use — expect to see a lot of it at Google I/O later — Samsung might be quietly dialing it down, at least a little. A new version of the Voice Recorder app, designed for One UI 8, offers a glimpse at a cleaner, more restrained approach to Galaxy AI.

As spotted by SammyGuru, this updated app version is part of a leaked One UI 8 build already circulating online. Interestingly, the app also runs on current One UI 7 devices if you sideload the APK, giving more users a chance to check out the changes ahead of the official OS update.

The most obvious tweak is to the layout. Instead of foregrounding its AI capabilities, the app now puts the focus back on what it was originally designed for: recording and playing back voice notes. In the current version, the transcription and summarization tools are front and center, with playback controls squeezed into a smaller space. Now, those AI tools are grouped into a Galaxy AI menu at the top of the screen, and the transcribe button is given less prominence.

It’s a simple UI shift, but one that may speak volumes. While some embrace AI, many people get frustrated by it being wedged into every corner of their devices. Samsung is testing a more subtle approach, which might indicate that it’s taking the hint. The transcription, summarization, and translation tools are still available for those who want them, but they no longer take over the interface.

