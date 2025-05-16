One UI 8's dynamic color-shifting wallpapers will make your screen mesmerizing

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Dynamic wallpapers were spotted in a leaked build of One UI 8.

These wallpapers change colors throughout the day.

Powering on or unlocking your phone will trigger a gradient animation.

Although One UI 7 hasn’t been around for long, it’s expected to be replaced by One UI 8 this summer. As we inch closer to the release, a growing number of leaks have been revealing what we can expect from the update. The latest leak has uncovered some interesting new dynamic wallpapers.

Spotted by SammyGuru, there appear to be color-shifting dynamic wallpapers included in One UI 8. These new wallpapers can be found by going to Settings > Wallpaper and style > Change wallpaper > Colors. There are four different time-based color variations to choose from, and these colors change as the day goes on.

In the morning, you’ll see soft shades of blue, followed by bright greens and blues in the afternoon. When evening comes, the colors shift to warm reds and oranges. And the day finishes off with purples and dark blue hues at night.

While color shifting is a neat trick, it gets even better with gradient animations. When you power on or unlock your phone, it’s said that a smooth gradient animation is triggered with the final gradient becoming your wallpaper. However, if you set the same dynamic wallpaper for the lock screen and home screen, the animation will continue until it reaches that color again.

It’s unknown if this dynamic wallpaper will be exclusive to the Galaxy S25 and S24 or if it will be available to all models eligible for One UI 8. However, it appears there are signs suggesting these wallpapers won’t be exclusive.

