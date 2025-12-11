One UI 8.5's photo editor could soon let you blend objects from one pic to another

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked version of One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 reveals a new Galaxy AI feature.

This feature allows you to edit images with text prompts.

It also allows you to blend elements from one photo to another.

This week, Samsung rolled out the public beta program for One UI 8.5. Although the beta is currently only available for the Galaxy S25 series, it’s expected that it will eventually expand to other Galaxy devices. A leaked version of One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has revealed a new Galaxy AI feature.

Samsung appears to be working on a new generative AI image editing feature that allows you to edit pictures with text prompts. Discovered by SamMobile, a user would access this feature by tapping the Galaxy AI button in the built-in Gallery app. The user could then use the text field in Photo Assist to describe what they want to add, change, or remove from the photo. Users do currently have the ability to edit images with text prompts, but only through the Drawing Assist section on certain phones.

Additionally, this feature will allow users to blend elements from one photo to another. It allows you to pick a picture from the Gallery app and tell Galaxy AI to take a detail from that image and apply it to the image you’re editing. You’ll also be able to describe how you want the element added to the photo.

In a tutorial clip, Samsung shows a ball of yarn being added to a photo of a cat. This was done by selecting an image of a ball of yarn, then asking Galaxy AI to mix it into the cat photo in a way that shows the cat playing with the yarn. According to SamMobile, this feature doesn’t work yet, despite it appearing in the Tips app of this leaked One UI 8.5 build.

