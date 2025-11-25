Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta finally surfaces for Galaxy S25 series

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR The first One UI 8.5 beta build has been spotted on Samsung’s test servers.

This suggests that the public beta for the new software, set to release alongside the Galaxy S26 series, may start in December.

One UI 8.5 beta was initially scheduled to start in November but was reportedly delayed due to changes in the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung’s next major One UI update, the version expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 series, may finally be nearing public testing. The first One UI 8.5 beta build for the Galaxy S25 lineup has just appeared on Samsung’s test servers, suggesting an official beta rollout could begin in the next couple of weeks.

Firmware versions S938NKSU7ZYKP/S938NOKR7ZYKP/S938NKSU7CYKP were spotted by tipster Tarun Vats. These particular build tags typically indicate internal testing ahead of a user-facing beta release.

Tarun Vats/X

Samsung was originally expected to launch the One UI 8.5 beta program in November, but the plan was reportedly delayed due to changes surrounding the Galaxy S26 lineup. With the new test build now live, it appears those delays may finally be behind the company.

One UI 8.5 is set to ship natively with the Galaxy S26 series next year. However, with the beta build, Galaxy S25 owners will be the first to try out the updated software. If Samsung follows its usual pattern, the beta can be expected to launch in South Korea before the end of December, followed by expansion to markets such as the US, Germany, India, and the UK.

