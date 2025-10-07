Samsung's next smart calling trick looks straight out of Google’s Pixel playbook

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 update is expected to include a new automatic call screening feature.

Previously leaked code suggests that the feature will enable an AI assistant to answer and transcribe calls automatically.

New code suggests that users will have multiple control options to customize when automatic call screening is in use, similar to Pixels.

Samsung users can already use Bixby Text Call as a manual call-screening tool that works across any call, with the primary caveat being that it needs to be manually activated.

We spotted Samsung working on an automatic tool that functions similarly to Pixel’s automatic call screening tool, which detects and answers suspicious calls on its own, displaying a text transcript of what the caller is saying. Further, the AI assistant could answer calls automatically when Do Not Disturb is enabled, and users will be able to select a language too for call screening.

Now, in newer One UI 8.5 leaked builds, we’ve spotted new strings that indicate Samsung is working to give users more control over the feature when it eventually launches.

Code Copy Text <string name="cu_call_screening_numbers_to_auto_answer_title">Numbers to auto answer</string> <string name="cu_call_screening_numbers_to_auto_answer_list_all">All unknown numbers</string> <string name="cu_call_screening_numbers_to_auto_answer_list_spam_and_scam">Spam and scam numbers</string> <string name="cu_call_screening_numbers_to_auto_answer_list_unknown_numbers">Unknown numbers except specific ones</string>

In the strings above, we can see that users will be able to choose to automatically screen calls from either all unknown numbers, spam and scam numbers, or unknown numbers except for some specific ones.

We’ve also spotted some more strings in Korean, which we’ve translated below:

Code Copy Text <string name="cu_call_screening_auto_screening_level_title">Automatic Screening Level</string> <string name="cu_call_screening_auto_screening_level_all">All numbers</string> <string name="cu_call_screening_auto_screening_level_high">High</string> <string name="cu_call_screening_auto_screening_level_high_summary">All unknown numbers</string> <string name="cu_call_screening_auto_screening_level_low">Low</string> <string name="cu_call_screening_auto_screening_level_low_summary">Spam and scam numbers</string> <string name="cu_call_screening_auto_screening_level_mid">Medium</string> <string name="cu_call_screening_auto_screening_level_mid_summary">Spam and scam numbers, international calls, numbers with blocked caller ID, etc.</string>

As per these strings, users will be able to choose between the following screening levels: All numbers. High: All unknown numbers. Medium: Spam and scam numbers, international calls, and numbers with blocked caller ID. Low: Spam and scam numbers. Since these strings are in Korean, there’s a chance that the four-level screening option will be available to Korean users, while the rest of the world could initially get the three-level screening option. There’s also a fair possibility that Samsung has yet to add English strings for the four-level screening for global users, and this feature could be added in the coming weeks. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

These options are fairly similar to the automatic call screening protection levels available on Google Pixel phones: Maximum protection: Screen unknown numbers and decline spam.

Medium protection: Screen suspicious calls and decline spam.

Basic protection: Decline only known spam.

Samsung’s intended settings are broader and will catch more calls, which can be helpful for those who don’t feel like answering a call but still want to avoid missing something important. It remains to be seen what the final implementation will be.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

