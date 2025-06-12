One UI 8 beta 2 fixes Samsung's supersized widgets

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s first One UI 8 beta allowed larger widgets (4×4) on the home screen, but the feature had inconsistent functionality.

The second beta version resolves these issues, making resizing to the full widget size reliable and smooth.

One UI 8 may not feel like a big update over One UI 7, but it is a big update for your home screen widgets, quite literally. Samsung lets users adjust the size of their home screen widgets to a maximum of three rows high, but with the first One UI 8 beta, we could adjust these widgets to be four rows high. The change was wonky, though, and not all users could add the big widgets to their home screen. With One UI 8 beta 2, Samsung has thankfully fixed the wonkiness and made the resizing experience smoother.

Shortly after we reported on the change spotted in the first One UI 8 beta, many users pointed out that they couldn’t reproduce the 4×4 widgets on their home screen. These users were stuck with the 3×4 widgets despite being on the beta. Even on our end, the experience was less than ideal, with the system often not letting us resize the widget to its 4×4 size.

One UI 7 widget One UI 8 widget

With One UI 8 beta 2 installed on our Galaxy S25 Ultra, we notice that the experience of resizing widgets to their 4×4 size now works properly and reliably, as demonstrated in the video below:

One UI 8 beta 2 largely appears to be a bug-fix update, as we couldn’t notice many new features. Even the changelog is focused on fixing bugs. We’ll keep you updated if we find other new changes.

