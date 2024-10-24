Samsung One UI 7 shows signs of progress in latest video hands-on

TL;DR Samsung’s been making progress on One UI 7, and this video reveals a new BXJE build.

We get a look at UI tweaks like a new pill-shaped battery icon and charging indicator.

The public release of One UI 7 is still not due until 2025.

Samsung is taking its sweet time in getting Android 15 ready for its Galaxy devices, and we’re not expecting the company to finally release its One UI 7 update until next year. And although we’re set to get access to a new One UI beta program at some point, Samsung has yet to share any real details on when that will happen. Despite these setbacks, we’ve already gotten some brief hands-on time with the in-development software, checking it out at SDC last month. Now we’re circling back for another look, thanks to the publication of a new hands-on video.

When we got our One UI 7 sneak peek earlier this month, we knew we were looking at an early build, and there was still time for Samsung to change things. And sure enough, there are already some tweaks visible in this new video.

We’re checking out a clip published to YouTube by Mobile Wala Bhai, and spotted by the team at SamMobile. Here, we’ve got a Galaxy S24 Ultra running what we can see is build BXJE of One UI 7, confirming that we’re dealing with more recent software than the BXIW we went hands-on with before. Right away, we can spot some differences in the Quick Settings panel compared to last time we had a look.

Our host points out the new pill-shaped battery indicator, which we’ve heard about before in leaks, as well Samsung’s updated app icons. We get a brief peek at the camera interface, before being shown a new charging indicator that comes up when plugging in your phone when locked.

Right now, we’d suggest getting your fill of this video while you can, because while it’s been published for a few days, it’s really blowing up right now, and we’ve already seen more than a few concerns expressed that Samsung will likely be quick to DMCA it into oblivion.

