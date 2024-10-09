Good news: Samsung confirms One UI 7 will be available as a public beta

Samsung

TL;DR A Samsung One UI team member has confirmed that One UI 7 will get a public beta.

The timeline of its release has not yet been decided.

Users will be informed of the rollout through the Samsung Members app.

Samsung recently announced that the much-delayed One UI 7 beta update will be rolling before the end of the year. However, the company’s official blog post indicated that the beta would only be available to developers. Now, Samsung has confirmed that One UI 7 will also be available as a public beta.

Responding to a user’s query on Samsung’s Community forum, a One UI Beta team member and moderator responded by saying that the One UI 7 beta won’t be restricted to developers (h/t Tarun Vats). It will have a public release “when the schedule is confirmed,” and users will be notified via the Samsung Members app once the beta starts rolling out.

That Samsung is rolling out a public beta for One UI 7 isn’t all that surprising, to be honest. It’s something the company has done for previous One UI versions as well. The only confusion created this time was that the company only officially announced One UI 7’s beta availability for developers. It’s still possible that only devs will get access to the Android 15-based software by the end of the year. Given that Samsung only plans to launch One UI 7 officially with the next set of Galaxy flagships, a public beta release might get pushed to early next year.

