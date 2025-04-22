Stable One UI 7 update starts rolling out to Galaxy S23 series and more

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 7 update is finally hitting the Galaxy S23 series.

The update is now available in South Korea, with no clarity on a global rollout.

It weighs around 1GB for beta testers and 5GB for non-beta users.

The One UI 7 rollout is still ongoing and won’t officially wrap up until Samsung pushes the update to all eligible devices globally. In several regions, including the US, the Galaxy S24 series is yet to receive the Android 15-based update. As usual, Samsung is prioritizing its home market, South Korea, for early access, and the Galaxy S23 series is the latest to benefit.

According to tipster Tarun Vats, the stable One UI 7 update is now rolling out to Galaxy S23 users in South Korea who were already enrolled in the beta program. Samsung is likely to follow a similar strategy globally, with beta testers receiving the stable update ahead of non-beta users.

The latest One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S23 series carries build numbers S918NKSU6DYD9, S918NOKR6DYD9, and S918NKSU6DYD9. For beta users, the update is around 1GB in size, while non-beta users can expect a significantly larger download of approximately 5GB. The update also includes the April 2025 security patch.

Apart from the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has also started rolling out the One UI 7 update to the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus in South Korea.

Good luck predicting when Samsung will restart the global One UI 7 rollout. At this point, predicting the next NBA winner might be easier than figuring out when the update will finally hit eligible devices worldwide.