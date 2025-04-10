The wait is finally over: Samsung begins One UI 7 stable rollout in the US

TL;DR Samsung has finally started rolling out stable One UI 7 update in the US, starting with the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.

We also expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 to receive this Android 15-based update in the first wave.

The update will be rolled out in a phased manner, so not everyone will receive it today.

It took months of waiting and several rounds of betas, but it’s finally here. Samsung has finally, finally, finally begun rolling out stable One UI 7 to devices outside of the Galaxy S25 series in the US, three days after it began the rollout in South Korea and a good seven months after Google released the Android 15 platform update for the Pixels.

One UI 7 stable rollout has begun in the US with the Galaxy S24 series, with beta users reportedly receiving the stable update on their unlocked devices. Carrier variants should also be part of this rollout, but we haven’t seen reports yet.

The update appears to be rolling out to beta users first. Since this is a significant platform update, we recommend using an unmetered internet connection to download and install it because of its large size. If you have been part of the One UI 7 beta program, the update will naturally be smaller in size for you, as the user reports that the experience is pretty much the same on One UI 7 stable as it was on beta.

To check if your phone has received the One UI 7 update, head to Settings > Software Update > Check for updates. Despite the excruciatingly long and silent delay, Samsung will continue to roll out the update in a gradual, phased manner to avoid flooding the user base with any unexpected critical bugs, so not everyone will receive the update on the same day. Samsung users have been patient until now, so hold tight for a bit more if the update isn’t showing up on your Galaxy S24 yet.

Devices expected to get One UI 7 in the first wave include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. After this, we expect the update to reach the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S10 series in the coming weeks. From there, you can expect the update to spread beyond to the rest of Samsung’s expansive portfolio of devices.

One UI 7 brings features like Look Now and Now Bar, a vertical app drawer, several camera features, and more. You can check out our One UI 7 review for all the highlights.

One UI 7 full changelog Here’s the full, official changelog for the One UI 7 update:

Galaxy AI Professional Writing Assistance: Experience Galaxy AI’s writing assistant by selecting text to open a popup. It checks spelling and grammar, adjusts sentence style, summarizes content for easier understanding, and organizes it into your desired format. Just input a topic or keyword to kick-start your writing. Convert and Summarize Call Recordings: You can record calls via the Samsung Phone app and view both the transcript and summary from the recent calls screen. Availability may vary by country, region, and language. Edit Video Audio as You Like: The audio eraser tool helps remove unwanted sounds from videos, such as wind or background noise. Create Your Own Images: Sketch Transformation is now Drawing Assist. You can import photos or describe what you want through simple drawings or text to generate fun, varied images. Access this via Edge Panel or Air Command. Summarize Web Pages for Listening: Samsung Internet can now read summarized info from websites or news articles. It also condenses top news stories for easy listening. Some websites may not be supported. AI Select for Smart Suggestions: Based on selected content, AI will suggest relevant actions. Select a date to add to your calendar, or choose an image to get editing options. Smarter Settings Search: Find settings easily using AI-based natural language search—even without knowing exact terms. Supported languages: Korean, English (US/UK/India), Spanish (Spain/Mexico), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Italian, Japanese, French, Chinese. Quick Access to AI Features: Quickly launch Galaxy AI from any app by swiping inward from the screen edge to open the Apps Edge panel. Useful AI features appear at the top.

Essential Info, Instantly Accessible Press and Hold the Side Button to Launch Google Gemini: Long-press the side button to quickly launch Google Gemini or another assistant—no need to swipe up. You can change this button’s function in settings.

One Command for Multiple Tasks: Google Gemini now integrates with Samsung apps like Calendar, Notes, Reminders, and Clock. Ask Gemini to find game schedules and add them to Calendar or save YouTube summaries to Samsung Notes.

Circle to Search & Music Detection: Use Google’s Circle to Search to look up anything on-screen, whether image, video, or text. Draw a circle to instantly get search results. Identify music playing around you without switching apps. Fresh New Design More Polished Visual Experience: One UI 7 introduces a refined look using curves and circles in buttons, menus, notifications, and sliders. Vibrant colors, smooth animations, and blur effects make info hierarchy clearer and more immersive.

Revamped Home Screen: New app icons enhance clarity and appearance. Widgets are redesigned with unified sizes and layouts. Folders can now be shown larger for quick app access without opening them.

Streamlined Layout Options: Choose from two home screen layouts for better app and widget organization. Widgets can be resized more easily to standard sizes.

Improved Landscape Home View: The home screen maintains consistent design in landscape mode, showing app names below icons for a cleaner look.

Customize App & Widget Styles: Adjust icon size, toggle labels under icons/widgets, and change widget shape, background color, and transparency. Improved Lock Screen & AOD (Always On Display) Now Bar for Key Info: The Now Bar on the lock screen shows ongoing tasks like media playback, translation, stopwatch, timer, voice recording, Samsung Health, etc., without unlocking the phone.

Customizable Lock Screen Clock: Choose from new clock styles, adjust font weight, select animated styles, resize and reposition clocks.

More Widgets & Shortcuts: Add widgets like photo stories from Gallery and shortcuts like QR code scanner directly to the lock screen. Enhanced Quick Settings & Notifications Separate Quick Settings and Notifications: Quick Settings and Notifications now open in separate panes. Swipe down from the top-right for Quick Settings; swipe elsewhere for Notifications.

Easier Quick Settings Editing: Now you can move items by rows and place media controls at the top.

Real-Time Task Notifications: Ongoing activities like timers or workouts appear in real-time on the Now Bar, notification pane, and status bar.

App Icon in Notifications: Notifications now show the same app icon as on the home screen. Notifications from the same app are grouped. Pro-Grade Camera Experience New Camera Layout: A redesigned layout offers easier control over key features and shows changes in settings clearly at the top.

Simplified Mode Design: “More” mode has a new bottom popup layout that doesn’t cover the entire screen.

Enhanced Zoom: 2x zoom is now standard. Zoom options expand based on selected lens.

Improved Filters: New and improved camera filters offer unique looks with adjustable strength, temperature, contrast, and saturation. Create your own filter based on a photo’s mood.

Exposure Settings Persist Across Modes: Adjust and retain exposure settings even when switching modes via the new Quick Controls.

Optimized Pro/Pro Video Layout: A streamlined layout with new zoom slider for smooth control and a relocated quick mic control.

Exposure Monitoring Tools: Use zebra patterns or false color in Pro modes to monitor brightness levels during shoots.

Log Video for Pro Editing: Record videos in Log format for professional-grade color grading. Available in Video and Pro Video modes.

Audio Playback During Video Recording: Keep listening to music or podcasts while recording videos—enable it via advanced video settings.

Guides for Perfect Framing: Use grid lines and level indicators to help maintain a stable shooting composition. Creative Editing Tools Flexible Collage Layouts: Customize gallery collages by adjusting image size, position, and orientation freely.

Story Collage Editing: Edit story collages by replacing or resizing images as you like.

Best Face Selection: Motion Photos analyze frames to recommend the best face in a photo—even if someone blinked or looked away.

Motion Photo Effects: Add slow-mo or boomerang effects to Motion Photos for dynamic storytelling and share immediately. Powerful Video Editing Undo/Redo in Editing: While editing in Gallery or Studio, undo or redo filter, color, and other changes freely.

Auto Highlight Clipping: Automatically trim videos to show highlights, so you can focus on detailed edits.

Add Animated Effects: Create dynamic videos by adding animated stickers and text in Studio. Robust Health Features Mental Health Management: New mindfulness features help you manage stress and anxiety with mood tracking, breathing exercises, and meditation.

Medication Reminders: Get alerts for medication times, plus check precautions and drug interactions for safer use.

Health Goals with Badges: Track progress and earn new Samsung Health badges for energy scores, workouts, meals, hydration, body composition, and more. Boosted Productivity Minimized App Previews: Manage multiple app windows more efficiently. Minimized pop-up windows group into an icon that you can tap to preview all at once.

Group Alarm Management: Group related alarms in the Clock app for easier activation or deactivation.

Adjust Multiple Alarm Volumes: Control the volume for multiple alarms at once. You can still individually set them in Clock settings.

Improved File Selection: Select and preview files more easily across various apps and storage categories.

Programmable Routines: Set up advanced automation with variables and conditions using routines.

Routine Gallery for Sharing: Discover and apply routines from other Galaxy users, or share your own using “Galaxy to Share” via the Good Lock app. Easier Task & Schedule Management Drag & Drop Schedule Changes: Simply drag events on the calendar’s monthly view to reschedule them.

Calendar-Specific Widgets: Create separate calendar widgets for different calendars on your home screen.

D-Day Calculation: D-Day widgets let you track upcoming events like birthdays and holidays right from the home screen.

Move Events Between Calendars: Transfer events between phone and cloud calendars easily.

Improved Reminder Repeats: Now set different repeat dates for a single reminder.

Quick Add Reminders: Preset frequently used times and locations to quickly add reminders.

Manage Completed Reminders: Completed reminders auto-delete after a set period and can be copied to create new ones without re-entering details. Easy Connections & Sharing Connect Nearby Devices Easily: Connect with nearby Samsung devices like TVs, tablets, PCs, watches, and earbuds with a drag-and-drop gesture via Quick Settings.

Find Devices Easily in Quick Share: Top of the screen shows your Samsung account devices and frequently shared devices for fast sharing.

Uninterrupted File Transfers via Internet: If direct sharing fails due to distance, file transfers will automatically switch to Wi-Fi or mobile data to continue via the internet. Stronger Security Protect Data if Device is Stolen: Enable “Stolen Device Protection” to lock the phone and block access to apps/data if theft is detected or network is lost. Also, lock your phone via android.com/lock. Require biometric verification to change sensitive settings.

Check Device Security: Knox Matrix monitors all devices logged in with your Samsung account and provides threat resolution guidance.

Block Insecure Networks: Enable maximum restrictions in “Auto Block” to prevent connections to 2G or weak Wi-Fi networks and protect personal data. Battery & Charging Management Improved Power Saving Mode: New options to extend battery life, even while power-saving is enabled.

Battery Protection Enhancements: Set your max charge limit anywhere between 80% and 95%.

Optimized Charging Effects: Charging animations adjust to your screen—appearing at the bottom of the Lock screen, Always On Display, or Status Bar. Accessibility for Everyone One-Finger Zoom: New one-finger zoom added to the Assistant menu for those who struggle with two-finger gestures. Swipe to zoom in/out.

Enhanced Screen Control: Use the Assistant menu to scroll finely or simulate tap-and-hold, double-tap actions.

Personalized Touch Settings: Adjust touch sensitivity like hold time and tap duration, with step-by-step testing for optimal setup. Other Enhancements Replay Videos Instantly: A replay button appears at the end of a video.

Improved Contacts Experience: See the same contact info across the Phone and Contacts apps. Frequently searched contacts now show first.

Add Boarding Passes to Samsung Wallet: While browsing airline or travel sites, a button will appear to add boarding passes directly to Samsung Wallet. Full One UI 7 changelog

Have you received the One UI 7 update on your Galaxy S24? If so, how do you like it? Let us know in the comments below!

