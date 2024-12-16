Samsung fonts don't work in all apps in One UI 7 for a simple reason

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The One UI 7 beta 2 release doesn’t force Samsung fonts into all apps.

The reason is that Android allows app developers to override the system’s default fonts.

It’s a feature that assists with app design and isn’t likely to change any time soon.

With the One UI 7 beta 2 update currently rolling out, some users might have hoped to see Samsung fonts populating across their apps. Samsung would probably also quite like that in its ideal world. But it isn’t happening, and the reason why is Android-related.

As SammyGuru helpfully explains, this isn’t Samsung’s decision to make. The nature of Android’s open design gives third-party app developers full control over fonts used in their apps. They have the option of adopting the system defaults if they choose or overriding them and using fonts that better suit the app.

It’s an understandable approach — developers pour over every little detail of app design. Allowing Samsung to force its own fonts into those apps could look somewhat incongruous or even cause issues in the app interface. Unless Google decides to amend Android’s framework, this inconsistency isn’t going to change anytime soon.

This means that if you set the One UI font system-wide, you’ll see it on the OS interface and in Samsung apps, but only in third-party apps that don’t override the defaults. If you’re not satisfied with this, you’ll have to take it up with Google.

The US, UK, Germany, and South Korea are among the countries in which One UI 7 beta 2 is reportedly now available. The stable version will be released sometime in the new year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments