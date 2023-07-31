How to change fonts for Android

One of the best things about Android is its customizability. The Android operating system lets you personalize your experience down to the last detail, and this includes swapping interface fonts. That said, depending on your phone’s make and model, it might not be straightforward. Here’s how to change fonts on Android.

QUICK ANSWER To change fonts on your Android phone, go to Settings. Phones from Samsung, HTC, LG, OPPO, vivo, and OnePlus have built-in font customization settings. You can also use a third-party launcher like Action Launcher to completely customize your user experience, including changing the font. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Check your phone settings

Use a third-party launcher

Check your phone settings While you cannot customize your system font in stock Android, certain manufacturers like Samsung, HTC, LG, and OnePlus enable additional fonts in their skins over Android. The process may vary depending on your specific handset.

Nearly all Samsung devices allow you to change the font style. Samsung has pre-installed a few extra fonts besides the default one, but you can get even more through the Galaxy Store (both free and paid). To change the font, go to Settings > Display > Font size and style. Select your desired font in Font style to set it as the system font. If you need to adjust the font size for better readability, you can do that here as well.

On a OnePlus device, go to Settings > Personalisations > Font & display size. Here, you can select from two fonts: Roboto and OnePlus Sans.

Settings (OnePlus) Personalisations Font & display size

If you have a Xiaomi, OPPO, or vivo device, you can change fonts via the built-in Themes app.

Change the font with a third-party launcher If you can’t change your font system-wide, then a trick to change fonts for Android is to install a custom Android launcher. This will replace your main home screen and will often affect other UI elements across the system as well.

GO Launcher

GO Launcher is a launcher aimed specifically at those users who like to customize their phones. That includes changing fonts. To change font styles in GO Launcher, copy the TTF or OTF font files on your phone. Long press on the home screen and select GO Settings > Font > Select Font. Pick the font you want or tap Scan to add files stored on your device. This won’t be a system-wide change but will include the menus and app icons.

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition is another excellent option to customize your phone. To change your font using Action Launcher, go to Action Launcher settings > Appearance > Font and choose the font. There isn’t a huge selection, but it’s a system-wide change.

Smart Launcher 6

Smart Launcher 6 is another launcher that will let you select new fonts for Android. There’s a very decent selection of fonts available in Smart Launcher. Go to Settings > Global appearance > Font.

FAQs

How do I change the font size on my text messages on Android? Most modern mobile devices give you the option to change text size as well as the font. To do this, follow the steps outlined in the article above. Alternatively, go to your device’s Settings, then use the search bar at the top to look for “Text Size.”

What is the difference between font, font style, and font size? Font and font style are terms used interchangeably by different manufacturers. These both generally refer to the same thing: the way the text on your device appears. Font size, on the other hand, refers to how big or small the letters look on your device.

How do I change the font color on Android? To change the font color on an Android device, you’re going to need to change the theme. Many modern Android devices (Android 10 or later) give you the option to change to a dark or light theme—or even change to a custom theme altogether if you’re on a so-called “gaming phone.” This will change the way the dropdown menu looks, as well as how the fonts and text are colored on your device.

Comments