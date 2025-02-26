Shady leak shows off One UI 7 release schedule, so when will your phone get it?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked schedule suggests Samsung’s One UI 7 could roll out in April.

The leak provides potential release dates for Galaxy S, Z, and A series devices, with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 first in line for the update.

We’re so starved of official information from Samsung about One UI 7 that we can’t help but look at every leak and rumor with a glimmer of hope. Android 15 has been around for months now, but existing Samsung users have nothing to show for it outside of betas for the Galaxy S24. Now, a new leak is doing the rounds, and it suggests we could finally see a stable rollout of One UI 7 for Samsung’s lineup from April onwards.

Reddit user Chewe_dev posted a screenshot from an alleged workshop with Samsung Romania, which mentions the Android 15 release dates, presumably for the Romanian region:

According to the above-leaked schedule, here’s when Samsung’s lineup will get stable One UI 7 based on Android 15: Galaxy S: Galaxy S24 series (S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra and presumably the S24 FE): April 18 Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra): April 25 Galaxy S23 FE: May 16 Galaxy S22 series (S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra): May 16 Galaxy S21 series (S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra and presumably S21 FE): May 23

Galaxy Z: Galaxy Z Fold 6/Z Flip 6: April 18 Galaxy Z Fold 5/Z Flip 5: April 25 Galaxy Z Fold 4/Z Flip 4: May 16 Galaxy Z Fold 3/Z Flip 3: May 23

Galaxy A: Galaxy A54: April 25 Galaxy A34: May 16 Galaxy A53 and A33: May 23

This schedule roughly aligns with previous leaks that suggested that One UI 7 stable will come along only when the Galaxy S25 Edge launches. Separately, the Galaxy S25 Edge launch is said to happen in April-May, so the above schedule holds up. Other leaks suggested we could see as many as six One UI 7 betas until April before a stable release. That, too, aligns with the schedule above.

The leak is shady because it has the text “You are screen sharing” on it. This indicates that the screenshot is from the presenter, making it a planted leak or a fake one that attempts to misdirect. It would help if Samsung officially shared any information, but the company stays mum.

Note that the dates are said to be for the Romanian region. It’s possible that other regions like South Korea, the US, and other parts of the EU get stable One UI 7 before this date. Nonetheless, this leak gives us some hope for the release timeline. Several Samsung devices are also missing from the list. Since Samsung still refuses to share any information, we only have this to work with.

