Latest One UI 7 hands-on gives us so much hope for a prettier lock screen

TL;DR A new hands-on video has given us another glimpse at One UI 7 in action.

This video shows off a few new tweaks to the lock screen, Quick Panel and notifications shade, and Task Changer.

The public release of One UI 7 is still not due until 2025.

Samsung’s One UI 7 is still months away from its stable release. Making the wait a little more bearable, a hands-on video emerged online last week, providing a few details about the update. We also reported on what we saw in a sneak preview earlier this month. If that wasn’t enough to satiate your curiosity, a new hands-on video gives some more information to go on.

Just like last week, YouTube channel Mobile Wala Bhai has published a new hands-on video with One UI 7. The first video showed off the new pill-shaped battery indicator, updated app icons, charging indicator, and camera interface. In this second video, we get to see tweaks to the lock screen, Quick Panel and notifications shade, and Task Changer.

Starting with the lock screen, contact information between the two shortcuts at the bottom now appears in a pill-shaped enclosure. It also seems we’re getting more customization options for the lock screen, offering quick access to the image gallery, lock screen widgets, and new clock styles. Speaking of customizations, we get a peek at home screen customizations as well. In the video, we can see there are new widgets that have been added to the collection and the widgets have been given a visual overhaul.

Moving on to the next part of the video, the Quick Panel and notifications shade have been reworked. Now, One UI will give you the choice to separate the two or continue to use the unified view. Unlike before, there’s also a customization option that lets you move any box in the Quick Panel.

Last but not least, we get to see Task Changer in action. One of the first things you’ll notice is that animations are more fluid than before, offering a smoother user experience. Additionally, there’s a shortcut to quickly close apps that are running in the background. And it appears we’re getting a few new app icons.

During its developer conference, Samsung revealed that One UI 7 would roll out alongside the Galaxy S25 next year. However, the beta program is expected to start sometime before the end of 2024.

