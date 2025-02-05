Upgrading to One UI 7 could mess up your current home screen layout

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 series devices are the first to feature the latest version of the company’s custom Android skin. Based on Android 15, One UI 7 brings several new features, including a Now Bar for the lockscreen that offers useful information at a glance, a vertical app drawer, an improved Quick Settings panel, and more.

One UI 7 also introduces some new home screen settings that aim to help you set up a more optimized layout. However, one of these changes could mess up your current home screen layout when you upgrade from One UI 6.

One UI 7 features a smaller selection of home screen grid layouts that, according to Samsung, “have been refined to make it easier to create optimized layouts and enhance the overall aesthetics of the Home screen.” Unlike One UI 6, which features 4×5, 4×6, 5×5, and 5×6 grid layouts, OneUI 7 only supports 4×6 and 5×6 grids by default.

As a result, if you use the 4×5 or 5×5 grid layouts on a device running One UI 6, your current home screen layout could get messed up when you transfer apps and data from an old Galaxy phone to one of the new Galaxy S25 series models or install the One UI 7 update when it rolls out for your device. While this should be a relatively easy fix, you’ll have to rely on the Good Lock app if you prefer using the 4×5 or 5×5 grid layouts for your home screen.

Good Lock’s Home Up module supports custom grid layouts and even includes a DIY Home screen feature that lets you place app icons and widgets in any orientation. Samsung recently updated the module to support One UI 7, so you can customize your phone’s home screen as soon as you receive the new software update.

