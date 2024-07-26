One UI 7 may bring even bigger camera improvements to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to receive even more camera optimizations with One UI 7.

According to Ice Universe, the S24 Ultra will add optimizations for the 1x and 5x 50MP modes that help match the same visual quality you’d get from pixel-pinned 12MP images.

The One UI 7 seems committed to improving the S24 camera experience, though it’s frustrating these issues haven’t been addressed faster.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 trio are some of the best phones ever released, but these devices aren’t flawless. Unfortunately, camera performance was easily the weakest part of the Galaxy S24 experience at launch, though Samsung has released several updates to rectify the situation. While these improvements have helped address some of the camera issues, like white balance optimization, even more improvements are expected to arrive with One UI 6.1.1 in August. For Galaxy S24 Ultra users, however, the biggest changes apparently won’t occur until the arrival of One UI 7.

The August update is expected to bring several camera fixes to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the series at large. This includes HDR improvements and better outdoor camera performance, specifically in extremely bright areas. This is certainly exciting, but it seems the best is yet to come. A recent tweet from X (formerly Twitter) leaker Ice Universe claims the next version of One UI will significantly optimize and improve the 1x and 5 x 50MP modes on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The leaker claims the optimized modes will provide better colors, dynamic range, and clarity. Supposedly this means these modes will offer a visual experience akin to taking a pixel-binned 12MP photo. That’s not the only camera-related change coming to the Galaxy S24 series either, as a rumor from Chunvn8888 suggests there will be a new camera UI as well. The quick settings at the top are supposedly moving to the bottom this time, along with all the camera modes. There is also allegedly a new shortcut for expanding multiple quick camera settings and improvements that make the UI more one-hand friendly.

While the camera upgrades are certainly exciting, as a fellow Galaxy S24 owner it’s a bit frustrating we’re waiting this long to get the camera into a state that many argue it should have been right from launch. Good things come to those who wait we guess? Beyond the camera improvements, One UI 7 is rumored to add several other changes including its own take on Dynamic Island and Live Activities, as well as offer some changes to the notification panel. That’s just scratching the surface, so be sure to check out our wishlist and rumor roundup for One UI 7.

