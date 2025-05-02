One UI 7 is coming in like an avalanche across Galaxy devices in the US

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Multiple Galaxy devices in the US are now receiving One UI 7.

This includes the Galaxy S23 FE, S22 series, S21 series, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3.

Samsung has recently been speeding up the release of One UI 7. Last week, the Galaxy S23 FE, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and S22 series were the latest devices to receive the update. However, the update was only available in South Korea at the time. Now the rollout is finally beginning in the US, not just for these handsets, but also for a few additional models.

If you’re the owner of a Galaxy S23 FE, S22 series, S21 series, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 3, or Z Flip 3 phone in US, there should soon be an update waiting for you. If you haven’t been notified that the update is available yet, you can manually check to see if your phone is ready. To do this, go to the Settings app and find the Software update menu. From there, all you have to do is tap on Download and install and the firmware will start downloading.

This update, of course, includes One UI 7, which includes a range of new features and improvements like Look Now and Now Bar, Camera Ready, Call Transcript, and more. On top of the Android 15 skin, however, you’re also getting the April 2025 security patch that should fix a number of security vulnerabilities and improve stability.

