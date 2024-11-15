Despite multiple delays, the One UI 7 beta could be buggier than you'd like

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s first One UI 7 beta could be buggier than we’d hope.

The developers are supposedly struggling to make the new animations work.

This news comes despite the fact One UI 7 has already been delayed several times.

Samsung’s reputation for software updates has been excellent in recent years. Unlike TouchWiz and Samsung Experience, One UI has received timely updates almost every year, with a comprehensive beta program leading up to the release of a stable version. One UI 7 hasn’t lived up to that, though, and as we wait for the first beta to launch, it seems we might want to temper our expectations.

The first One UI 7 beta is expected to arrive in the next week but it looks like it’ll be a lot less stable than we’d hoped, given how many times it’s been delayed. Leaker Ice Universe shares on his X account that even in the latest version, the new animations are buggy and that Samsung is supposedly struggling to make all the changes in One UI 7 work. You can read the full post below:

This is disappointing to hear if true, but it isn’t necessarily unexpected. One UI 7 is a complete overhaul of Samsung’s Android skin. The six major versions of One UI that have existed so far have felt similar, and while the design has been tweaked here and there, and fully updated in places, it’s still the same fundamental experience. One UI 7 is changing everything, though, with an overhauled animation system, a new notification and quick settings interface, app icons, and more.

With all of that in mind, it’s probably shouldn’t be a surprise that One UI 7 is turning into a lot of work for developers, and while it’s understandable that users are eager to try it and may well be disappointed if it’s particularly unstable, the reality is that this is exactly what a beta is for. A beta isn’t there for fans to play with all of the shiny new features before anyone else; it’s there for Samsung to get feedback from developers and other knowledgeable users so that it can improve and fix things before the stable update is ready for the masses.

Stable or not, One UI 7 is going to be a big update and some of the rumored changes to the notification and quick settings panels are controversial. Do you think Samsung should be doing better this close to the end of the year? Is there anything about One UI 7 that you’re looking forward to, or that gives you pause? Let us know in the comments.

