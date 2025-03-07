You can now try One UI 7 on your Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Flip 6

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has finally opened the One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

The first beta build for the flagship foldable is available for users in the US, and it measures a little over 5GB.

We’ve seen reports of Galaxy Z Flip 6 users in South Korea also receiving the update, but it’s not currently available in the US.

Samsung’s One UI 7 rollout has been nothing short of disappointing, but the company seems to be getting around to bringing its latest software update to more phones. After announcing plans to extend the One UI 7 beta to more devices earlier this week, Samsung has finally opened registrations for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 users.

User reports on Reddit and Samsung’s community forums suggest that One UI 7 beta registrations are now live for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. If you’re interested in testing the software before the stable release, you can enroll in the program by tapping the One UI 7 beta banner in the Samsung Members app.

The One UI 7 beta build for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (build no. F956U1UEU2ZYBJ/F956U1OYM2ZYBJ/F956U1UEU2ZYBJ) measures a little over 5GB and packs the March 2025 security patches. The update is reportedly only available for unlocked devices at the moment, but it could soon reach locked devices as well.

The beta build for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (build no. F741NKSU2ZYBJ/F741NOKR2ZYBJ/F74NKSU2BYBG) appears to be limited to the South Korean market at the moment. It measures under 5GB and includes the March 2025 security patches.

Samsung has confirmed that it will soon ship beta builds of its latest software release to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Tab S10 series devices as well, but users may have to wait until the end of the month to try it out. It goes without saying that the first beta build may have unforeseen issues, so you shouldn’t install it on your phone if you don’t have prior experience testing beta software.

