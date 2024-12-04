The big One UI 7 wait may finally be over

Samsung

TL;DR One UI 7 will bring Android 15 to Samsung Galaxy phones for the first time.

While Samsung has committed to a One UI 7 beta, details about its start have not yet been confirmed.

Sources now claim that the One UI 7 beta will begin on December 5 for Galaxy S24 series phones.

Waiting for Samsung to finally give Galaxy users a taste of Android 15 with the release of its next One UI skin has felt like nothing short of an eternity. We’re already months behind the company’s usual timetable for releases like this, and while Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 will eventually have a public beta that you can sign up for, so far it has yet to share any details about that getting underway. Rumors have tried and failed to nail down just when we might hope to see the beta go live, and now the latest suggests we could be under 24 hours away.

Over the course of the last month, we’ve seen lots of prominent members of the smartphone leaks scene offer their own predictions for when One UI 7 will arrive. And while there have been plenty of times when we were hoping the beta might be just around the corner, so far it hasn’t managed to happen.

AllAboutSamsung’s Max Jambor posted to X a couple weeks back that he was expecting to see the beta launch sometime in early December. That prediction may have been right on the money, as today Jambor follows that up with the assertion that he’s confirmed with Samsung plans for the One UI 7 public beta to get underway tomorrow, December 5.

Jambor reports hearing from his Samsung sources that One UI 7 will be available in public beta for Galaxy S24 series devices initially — nothing too surprising about getting started with its latest flagships. He writes that his own Germany will be “one of the first” countries to get access, and while he doesn’t get into further details on Samsung’s international plans here, the US and South Korea are almost certainly going to be right there with it.

Samsung

Also on X, Jambor’s fellow leaker Cid shares a chat session with Samsung support where he also appears to receive confirmation of tomorrow’s start date for the beta. Normally, these kinds of chats aren’t a super-reliable source of intel, but in addition to the corroboration this adds, we also get the very official-looking (if a bit low-res) graphic you see above, inviting users to register for the beta.

Samsung still hasn’t said anything officially as far as we’ve seen, but do not be surprised tomorrow if all our waiting is suddenly over.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments