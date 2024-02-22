Samsung reveals One UI 6.1 rollout timeline and the Galaxy AI features included

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will officially roll out One UI 6.1 to more Galaxy devices starting in “late March.”

Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter, Chat Assist, Circle to Search, and more will be included.

This will roll out to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series first.

Around the time of the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch, Samsung assured us that One UI 6.1 — the software debuting with those phones — would be available on other devices. Now, the company is giving a timeline for when that rollout will begin.

Per Samsung, One UI 6.1 will start rolling out to the Galaxy S23 series (including the Galaxy S23 FE), the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series starting in “late March.” Unfortunately, the company wasn’t more specific than that. We had previously heard this timeline through a leak, but seeing the company confirm it is nice.

Along with this timeline confirmation, Samsung also confirms that all Galaxy AI features launched with the Galaxy S24 series are coming to these older phones. That includes:

Circle to Search

Live Translate

Interpreter

Chat Assist

Note Assist Browsing Assist

Transcript Assist

Generative Edit

Edit Suggestion

Instant Slow-mo

For explanations of what all these features do, be sure to check out our Galaxy AI hub.

Overall, it’s nice to see that Samsung isn’t going to hold back Galaxy AI features from other phones. Of course, this does make us hesitant to suggest the Galaxy S24 series to folks when they could save a ton of cash by buying devices in the Galaxy S23 series instead, which have nearly the same hardware and, soon, the same features. Considering the star features of the Galaxy S24 series are the ten listed above, it’s a bold move by Samsung not to lock them to those phones artificially. We’re not complaining, mind you — quite the contrary — but it is leaving us a bit perplexed.

Regardless, we will be sure to let you know as soon as we have solid dates for the One UI 6.1 rollout to the confirmed phones. We also will let you know once we have word on other Galaxy devices receiving One UI 6.1.

