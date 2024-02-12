When will One UI 6.1 come to older phones? We might have a launch window

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI features will come to the Galaxy S23 range next month.

Another tipster has also predicted a March launch date for One UI 6.1 on various older Galaxy phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series debuted the company’s One UI 6.1 software, offering a variety of AI-enabled features and quality-of-life tweaks. We know the update is coming to older phones, and it looks like we’ve now got a better idea of when to expect this release.

Leaker Benit Bruhner Pro claimed on X that One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI features will come to the Galaxy S23 series next month. Check out the screenshot below.

Tipster Tarun Vats has also chimed in by predicting two possible launch windows for One UI 6.1 on older Galaxy phones. More specifically, Vats guessed that the update will be pushed out to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 range, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 on March 11 to 13 or March 18 to 20. Vats reiterated that these are just predictions rather than confirmed launch windows.

Either way, it sounds like owners of older Galaxy phones have at least a few weeks to wait before One UI 6.1 comes to their devices.

Samsung hasn’t dished out much information regarding which specific Galaxy AI features will be available on older phones. However, the company disclosed last month that camera features like a better Single Take Mode, an easier long-exposure option, and colorization of black-and-white images are all coming to older Galaxy handsets.

Comments