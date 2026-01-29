It's time to say goodbye to the Odin 2, but you can grab an Odin 2 Portal for cheap

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR AYN is running a sale on the AYN Odin 2 Portal leading up to the Chinese New Year.

The 7-inch gaming handheld remains one of the best on the market more than a year after release.

The AYN Odin 2 is now being discontinued, following the Odin 2 Mini.

AYN made two major announcements via Discord this morning, and the news is bittersweet for handheld fans. Starting with the good news, the company is running a sale on the Odin 2 Portal, which remains our pick for the best retro gaming handheld you can buy a year after release.

The sale starts now, and it will continue through the Chinese New Year, ending on February 25. The company is framing this as “a token of our appreciation to our users,” but it may also simply be clearing stock. While supplies last, the 8+128GB Base model costs $249 (down from $329), the 12+512GB Pro model costs $369 (down from $399), and the 16GB+1TB Max model costs $449 (down from $499).

The Odin 2 Portal was released just over a year ago, and it’s quickly become one of the most popular Android gaming handhelds on the market. The combination of a 7-inch AMOLED display and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC makes it an excellent choice for gamers wanting to emulate everything from retro titles to more demanding systems like the Nintendo Switch or PC via GameHub.

However, it’s worth pointing out that the Base model, despite the attractive pricing, isn’t necessarily the best option for most. The lack of RAM and onboard storage will limit performance in a tangible way for PC and Switch emulation. It does, however, put pressure on another upcoming 7-inch handheld, the MANGMI Pocket Max. That device is considered a less powerful (and hopefully cheaper) alternative to the Odin 2 Portal, but pricing has yet to be announced.

As part of this announcement, AYN also revealed that the Odin 2 has now been discontinued. First released back in October 2023, it was responsible for rocketing AYN into the spotlight, with performance and hardware that blew away the competition. Now, the design looks a little long in the tooth, with the company shifting focus to the Odin 3 and Thor.

This is the second device AYN has pulled from sale, after the Odin 2 Mini was discontinued in November. This means that the only handheld the company has in stock and ready to ship is the Odin 2 Portal. Its other devices are still in pre-order, with new orders expected to ship in March.

