This new gaming handheld comes with a best-in-class display, big battery, and modular design

MANGMI

TL;DR MANGMI has revealed the full specs for its upcoming Pocket Max handheld.

It will feature a large 7-inch 144Hz OLED screen, a Snapdragon 865, and an 8000mAh battery.

The company still hasn’t revealed pricing or a release date, but it should be coming soon.

The retro gaming handheld space has grown exponentially over the past few years, but if there’s one newcomer to keep an eye on, it’s MANGMI. The company’s first handheld, the AIR X, was a fantastic budget device, and today it revealed the full spec sheet for its sophomore effort, the Pocket Max.

Previous announcements have already revealed that the Pocket Max will feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. That would have been a flagship gaming handheld back in 2023, but nowadays it places it firmly in the mid-range category.

The full spec sheet, seen below, reveals that it will sport a massive 8000mAh battery. That’s the same size as premium handhelds like the AYN Odin 3 and AYANEO Pocket S2, and it should provide excellent battery life with the relatively modest power draw of the Snapdragon 865. That said, the handheld will also feature a 7-inch FHD 144Hz AMOLED display, which may tip the scales.

Apart from that, the Pocket Max will feature full-size TMR sticks, Hall triggers, and a unique “Magnetic Module” system for the buttons and D-pad. Shown off in late December, this allows you to pop out the controls to reorient them, similar to the AYANEO 3 or the upcoming X5 Alteron controller from GameSir and Hyperkin.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

However, MANGMI has yet to announce the one thing that will make or break the Pocket Max’s release: pricing. If the company can manage to put out a device this big at a price at or around $200, it could be a compelling alternative to other handhelds like the Retroid Pocket 6. That one packs a newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a smaller 5.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED, starting at $220.

We may not have to wait long before pricing and availability are announced, so stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

Follow