TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet pricing looks as easy on your wallet as its screen is on your eyes

The matte-finish NXTPAPER 4.0 screen emphasizes eye comfort, and introduces new software features to optimize viewing in real time.

TCL has now started sharing release details for the NXTPAPER 11 Plus, which will come to markets around the world starting at €249.​

What makes a display truly great? Sure, we can keeping dialing up the resolution, or making it brighter and brighter, but that only takes us so far. Advancing to another level requires a new approach with new priorities, and for TCL and its innovative NXTPAPER tech, that means placing an emphasis on viewer comfort. After first getting the details on the latest NXTPAPER 4.0 tech back at CES in January, we’re back checking out what’s TCL’s got in store for us at MWC 2025, and are finally learning some details about how the new NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet is set to arrive.

NXTPAPER is all about trying to bring mobile devices a screen that’s as easy on users’ eyes as regular-old paper, and over the years we’ve seen TCL work on achieving that through features like the display’s anti-reflection matte finish and its exceptional low-light performance. With the 4.0 upgrade we’re first being introduced to on the NXTPAPER 11 Plus, TCL is further enhancing those smart hardware decisions it’s made with a custom-tailored software approach.

That involves systems TCL has dubbed Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode. The former is all about real-time tweaking of a lot of display settings, optimizing things like refresh rate, brightness, and color temperature to keep things looking their best moment-to-moment. The latter lets you take a little more control over the experience, training the tablet to recognize your personal display preferences.

To complete the whole tablet package, TCL puts this 11.5-inch, 2.2K-resolution NXTPAPER 4.0 screen with its 120Hz refresh rate into a slate measuring just 6.5mm thick and weighing only 490g. That includes room for an 8000mAh battery, which will power the tablet’s MediaTek Helio G100 processor. TCL pairs that with 256GB of storage, and you’ve got your choice of RAM configuration: 8 or 12GB.

A lot of this we already knew, so what about those release plans? While we don’t have a precise date, sales should be getting started soon, and we can now confirm that TCL is making the tablet available in markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

We also get our first firm pricing info, with the NXTPAPER 11 Plus set to start at €249. While TCL has not yet shared exactly what that’s set to translate to across other currencies, it sure feels like we can expect to see this one come to the States for a little under the $300 level.

That low price could make this tablet a very tempting alternative for someone who might be thinking about an e-reader, but prefers a solution that’s quite a bit more versatile.

