NVIDIA's latest Shield TV update adds new features while breaking another

Despite its inconsistent software support, the aging Shield TV has been getting some attention from NVIDIA recently. Just last month , the Android TV streaming device received an update that squashed a number of bugs. It’s now getting another update, but there’s good and bad news.

On its forum, NVIDIA announced it is rolling out another hotfix for the Shield TV. The hotfix will be enabled as version 33.2.0.295 for the 2015 and 2017 models. It will bring support for French parental controls and security enhancements for 4K DRM playback. As for the 2019 model, the company is holding off on the rollout due to a major issue with Google Home.

According to the post, updating a 2019 model with this hotfix will break Google Home:

The third version of the 9.1.1+HotFix will be enabled shortly as version 33.2.0.295 but at this time it is only enabled for the 2015 and 2017 SHIELDs. The update will break Google Home integration for 2019 SHIELDs now. We are waiting for Google to fix an issue uncovered in the release for those devices. Added French parental control

Security enhancement for 4K DRM playback Known Issues Google Home will be broken with this hotfix

The company mentions that it will wait for Google to address this issue before it will release the hotfix for 2019 Shield TV devices.