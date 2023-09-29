TikTok continues to develop new features to create trendy videos and increase interaction with the community. The company recently released an add-on to nudge someone on the platform. It appears under live notification settings, message inbox, and profile history. The function aims to drive engagement between followers and their favorite creators and also serves as a digital knock to get your friend’s attention during conversations.

QUICK ANSWER Nudging someone on TikTok is similar to poking a friend on Facebook. You can nudge a friend on TikTok by using the bell icon on a creator's profile, through direct messages, and through your profile view history. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What does Nudge mean on TikTok?

How to use the Nudge feature on TikTok

What does Nudge mean on TikTok? In many ways, nudging someone is similar to poking a friend on Facebook. You can nudge your favorite creators on TikTok and encourage them to go live. The creator receives an alert, and they may choose to ignore it or start live streaming as per your request.

It’s a win-win situation for both viewers and creators. You can support your favorite creators and show interest in watching them live. It’s also a way for creators to check the number of viewers interested in their content.

The nudge option also appears during conversations. If someone isn’t replying to your messages, nudge them to get their attention.

How to use the Nudge feature on TikTok? Now that you know the purpose of nudging someone on TikTok, follow the steps below to use it.

By using the bell icon

You can head to your favorite creator’s profile and nudge them to go live. Do note that the ability to nudge your favorite creator isn’t available to all. TikTok is still testing the feature with selected accounts. Launch TikTok on your phone and go to a creator’s profile. Tap the bell icon at the top. If you don’t follow the creator, TikTok asks you to follow the account first. Tap Follow. It opens LIVE notification settings. Tap the radio button beside Nudge.

In profile view history If your friends have recently viewed your TikTok profile, you can nudge them from the profile view history.

Open TikTok and go to your profile. Tap the profile view icon at the top. Glance over the list of accounts that peeked over your TikTok profile recently. If you are friends with someone, TikTok shows an option to nudge them. Otherwise, you will see the follow button beside unrecognized accounts. Tap Nudge and show your desire to start a conversation.

In messages Did someone ghost you during an active conversation on TikTok? You can nudge them to check your messages. It’s also handy for starting a conversation with someone on TikTok.

Launch TikTok and move to your Inbox. Open any existing chat or tap + at the top to compose a new one. Tap the Nudge button above the message box to knock on their profile. While nudging effectively gets someone’s attention, you shouldn’t go overboard with the function. Due to constant alerts during their busy schedule, the creator may eventually disable the nudge option for their account. If you nudge someone dozens of times in a personal conversation, the person may mute notifications or block you on the platform.

