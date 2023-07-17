How to block or unblock someone on TikTok

TikTok has over 1 billion users worldwide, but that doesn’t mean you have to interact with everybody. If you’re receiving unwanted attention, you can block users. Once blocked, they can’t view your videos or engage with you through direct messages, comments, follows, or likes. Here’s how to block someone on TikTok, or unblock them if you change your mind.

How to unblock someone on TikTok

How to block someone on TikTok For this example, we’ll be blocking a TikTok spam account. Anyone promising ways to get rich quickly is a big red flag for a scam.

First, find the profile page of the person you want to block. Then tap the three-dot icon in the top-right and select Block from the bottom pop-up.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Tap Confirm if you’re ready through with your decision. This is meant to deter accidental or impulse blocks.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Often, scam accounts will mass-follow many people in hopes of catching just a few non-skeptical types. Look at who follows you on TikTok, and be sure to block and report them if they seem suspicious. For example, the above account promises that those who reply to their videos will “get a sum of money to repay their debts.” If only it were that easy.

How to block people in bulk Spam and scams aren’t limited to profiles that follow you. Often they infiltrate the comments section of your videos, but luckily, TikTok has a bulk-block feature that lets you simultaneously block up to 100 accounts.

Tap and hold a comment to select it. You can then select multiple comments at once, up to 100. Then, tap More in the bottom right.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Block accounts. Select

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Lastly, confirm your decision by tapping Block accounts again.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How to unblock someone on TikTok If you’ve blocked a friend or other innocent person by accident, don’t worry — you can unblock them in just two taps.

Find the person’s profile page and tap the three-dot icon in the top-right. Then, tap Unblock at the bottom of the screen.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

FAQs

What happens when you block someone on TikTok? When you block someone on TikTok, they’ll no longer be able to follow you, interact with your videos, or send you direct messages.

Can you block hashtags on TikTok? Yes, you can block specific hashtags from the parental control settings on TikTok.

