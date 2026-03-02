This huge 7.5-inch gaming phone makes the S23 Ultra look like a toy

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Nubia has launched the Neo 5 Max smartphone in Barcelona.

This budget-focused gaming phone has a gigantic 7.5-inch display and shoulder buttons.

The phone will apparently launch in Europe for ~$452.

We’ve seen a few truly large Android phones over the years, such as the Samsung Galaxy Mega range and the HUAWEI Mate 20X. But there are virtually no choices on the market today if you want a giant screen. Fortunately, ZTE’s nubia sub-brand has launched the Neo 5 Max budget gaming phone at MWC 2026.

Nubia’s new phone stands out thanks to its 7.5-inch 1.5K display. This makes it significantly larger than the biggest phones from other major brands. In fact, it dwarfed my Galaxy S23 Ultra, being taller and wider than Samsung’s device (see the image at the top of the page). In saying so, the Nubia handset seems to weigh roughly the same as the Samsung phone.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

As for actually using the phone, your mileage might vary, but it’s clear that the Nubia Neo 5 Max is a step too far for me. The wide and tall design means one-handed usage is very awkward, if not almost impossible. However, I did find that the curved corners made for a more ergonomic design than the boxy form factor of older Ultra handsets.

The Nubia Neo 5 Max won’t wow users when it comes to design, either. The device features a plastic frame and a garish rear cover, complete with LED lighting. The latter can be customized with different effects and colors based on the scenario (e.g., notification, phone call).

There’s more to the handset’s gaming credentials than a quirky design, as it also offers a pair of capacitive shoulder buttons. Otherwise, the phone is also equipped with a hitherto-unseen MediaTek Dimensity 7080 chipset (with dual-layer vapor chamber cooling), 8GB of RAM, and a 7,000mAh battery. Expect a 50MP main camera and what appears to be a depth sensor or macro camera as a secondary rear shooter.

Nubia says the Neo 5 Max will “soon” launch in Germany for €385 (~$452). So people who want the largest screen possible without paying a premium should certainly keep this in mind.

Follow