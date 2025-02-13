Now this is a good deal: Apple MacBook Air M2 drops to just $749

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

We’ve seen the Apple MacBook Air M2 drop to $799 plenty of times now, but today is special. The price has gone even lower, reaching the device’s all-time low price of $749. This is a total steal! Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $749 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount is applied automatically. Additionally, you’ll get the same deal regardless of which color version you pick. Available hues include Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

I actually scored this same deal back in December, during the holiday sales. The Apple MacBook Air M2 hasn’t dropped to this price again, until today. If we thought recent deals were good, this one is a total steal.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 may be a previous-generation device, but we consider it a better offer than the current M3 version. The difference between the M2 and M3 models really isn’t significant enough to justify the upgrade. At current prices, that price difference is $150.

While the M3 MacBook Air will offer slightly improved performance, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is plenty capable, especially now that it comes with 16GB of RAM. I use this exact model for work, and have had no issues even when pushing it. I edit RAW photos with it all the time, and many of my coworkers can attest to the fact that it can handle 4K video editing. It’s honestly too good for the price, and most won’t need more unless they have specialized needs.

Of course, this is still an Apple product, so it will offer a great general experience. The iconic metallic design and thin profile make it great-looking, sturdy, and very portable. It also has all the bells and whistles, such as a backlit keyboard, a large glass trackpad, MagSafe charging, and an outstanding battery life that can extend up to 18 hours.

Another highlight is the display, which measures 13.6 inches and has a really sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. Most higher-end laptops of this size get up to 1,080p or 1,440p, and the MacBook Air beats both standards in this department. It also happens to be a very color-accurate panel, with the ability to reproduce the DCI-P3 color spectrum. This makes it an excellent option for creatives, media consumers, or anyone who values picture quality.

Again, keep in mind this $749 price is a record-low price that we don’t see often. If you’ve been thinking of getting a new laptop, this is your chance to score an amazing one at an impressive discount.

