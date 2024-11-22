Google's latest Chromecast with Google TV update is yet another tease

TL;DR Google’s got a new STTL.240812.006.N1 update hitting the Chromecast with Google TV.

The new update weighs in much smaller than last month’s and keeps us on the September security patch.

We’re still waiting for Android 14 and the Google TV Streamer’s Home panel.

Google has been spending the last few weeks slinging out major platform updates left and right. Not only have we seen the release of Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, but Android 16 DP1 has landed just ages before anyone was expecting. With all that high-profile momentum, it’s easy to overlook some of the company’s less flashy updates, but today we’re slowing down for a second and taking the time to check out the latest software release hitting Chromecast devices.

Chromecast with Google TV units are now getting access to firmware STTL.240812.006.N1. The 59MB download comes in quite a bit smaller than last month’s 83MB release, and stays on the same September patch level. In fact, there’s really not a lot happening here at all, with the release notes not disclosing any changes more specific than “other bug fixes and performance improvements.”

While we’ve spotted this release on our own devices, Google does not appear to have yet updated its own support page to reflect its availability.

As probably shouldn’t be a surprise at this point, that means that the Chromecast Android 14 update we’ve been anticipating isn’t arriving just yet. And similarly, another big update we’ve been looking forward to for the Chromecast with Google TV — picking up the Google TV Streamer’s Home panel — isn’t happening as part of this release, either. While that’s disappointing not to see any sign of here, at least you can think of this as us just getting that much closer to their eventual debut.

If you haven’t gotten this update on your own Chromecast with Google TV just yet, you can check for it by navigating to Settings > System > About > System update.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments