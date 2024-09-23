These Google TV Streamer features are coming to older devices

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out the new home panel, Gemini-powered content overviews, and custom AI-generated screensavers to all Google TV devices.

The For You tab is getting a new sports hub to help you easily find live events or watch highlights.

The updated FreePlay experience is also getting a wider rollout.

Google TV is getting a massive update just a day before the Google TV Streamer goes on sale. The update brings a couple of new features that Google announced alongside its latest streaming device, a new page for sports content, and wider availability of the upgraded FreePlay experience.

Google announced three key software features with the new Google TV Streamer, including a new home panel for smart home device controls, Gemini-powered content overviews, and custom AI-generated screensavers. These features are making it to all Google TV devices starting today.

The new home panel will convert your Google TV device into a smart home hub, letting you control connected lights, thermostats, and cameras. It will also show doorbell notifications, so you won’t have to reach for your phone to see who’s at the door while watching a movie or binging on your favorite series.

The improved Ambient screensaver will let you create custom screensavers using AI to give your TV a unique look when it’s on standby. The Gemini-powered content overviews, on the other hand, will help you find new content to watch by providing summaries, audience reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns.

The update also adds a new sports hub to the For You tab that will collate live and upcoming games, sports commentary, YouTube highlights, and personalized sports recommendations in one place. This new hub is rolling out to viewers in the US alongside a wider release of the updated FreePlay experience that first surfaced for some users last week.

