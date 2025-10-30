Nova Launcher gets surprise update following last month's shutdown, but there's a catch

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Nova Launcher appeared to have shut down for good last month when its founder, Kevin Barry, left its parent company Branch Metrics.

The launcher received a rare update on the Google Play Store today, its first since May 2024.

The update includes new features and improved compatibility with newer Android versions, but its former developers say it’s over a year old.

Nova Launcher, the popular alternative Android launcher that appeared to shut down last month, is getting an unexpected update. The launcher was sold to analytics firm Branch Metrics in 2022, but by 2024, the company underwent mass developer layoffs. Only Nova Launcher’s founder, Kevin Barry, remained working on the launcher until September 2025, when he too left Branch. Now, there’s a glimmer of hope Nova Launcher might not be completely dead yet.

Nova Launcher users spotted an unexpected version 8.1.3 update roll out on the Google Play Store beta channel, according to a post on Reddit’s Nova Launcher sub from user colinaspinall. As of now, the latest update hasn’t appeared through the stable release channel, or Nova Launcher’s official beta website. While the update is a sign someone at Branch is paying attention to Nova, former developer Rob Wainwright took to Discord to provide additional context.

“Please be aware that … nobody in the original Nova Launcher team works at Branch Metrics anymore,” Wainwright wrote in the Discord post. “While the majority of the changes in this update were built by the original team over a year ago, we can’t make any promises regarding data collection or analytics.”

That statement seems to quell any hope for a Nova Launcher revival, as the 8.1.3 update rolling out today is actually over a year old, according to the former team. The update does include new features and updated compatibility with the latest Android versions, per the Google Play Store release notes. However, it still may be one of Nova Launcher’s final official releases.

Nova Launcher 8.1.3 also adds color customization to Nova Now, plus a permission prompt card that appears when users open Nova Now for the first time. Search history for web suggestions can now be saved and searched in the launcher, though this feature can be disabled. Additionally, Cards have been updated with a redesigned Media Card, a new Weather Card, an updated Calendar Card, and more.

Following the update, Nova Launcher supports updated Spotify integration, though the release notes don’t include specifics.

Reddit users note that the Nova Launcher 8.1.3 update isn’t immediately appearing for everyone, even those enrolled in Google Play Store beta updates. The APK hasn’t been uploaded to Nova Launcher’s site for manual sideloading yet. “We’re unsure if those in charge of the website know they are supposed to publish APKs on there,” Wainwright added in the Discord post.

This update comes as a surprise considering Nova Launcher was believed to have shut down for good last month. With that being said, based on the comments from former Nova Launcher developers, it’s unlikely the fate of the fan-favorite launcher has changed.

