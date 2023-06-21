A Nothing smartwatch could be in the works

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Trademark and certification listings have been spotted for a new Nothing product in the smartwatch space.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei had expressed interest in “learning about the category” earlier in the year.

Nothing has been making a splash in the consumer tech space, thanks to its unique “transparent” spin on earbuds and smartphones. While we eagerly wait for the Nothing Phone 2 to arrive next month, the company could be gearing up to dip into a new product category: smartwatches.

Leaker Mukul Sharma spotted a trademark and certification listing from Nothing, giving us our first clue at Nothing’s foray into the smartwatch segment.

Nothing had filed for a trademark called “CMF BY Nothing” earlier in the year. More recently, the same wordmark was spotted attached to a product’s certification listing with the model number “D395.” Interestingly, this product is classified as a smartwatch.

The presence of these trademark listings does not guarantee that Nothing will release a smartwatch.

However, it is a good indication that the company hopes and intends to launch the product in the market sometime in the future. A trademark helps them reserve their branding for the near future. Companies have trademarks that never get used, so there’s also a chance that a Nothing smartwatch never comes to fruition.

This trademark and certification listing can be seen alongside Nothing CEO Carl Pei’s tweets from earlier in the year when he was using a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to “learn about the category.”

It’s pretty obvious that the company wants to dip its toes into the smartwatch space. It remains to be seen if they do so and how they go about it: will it be a proper smartwatch with an app store, or will it be a glorified fitness tracker with a large display?

Of course, since it will be a Nothing product, there’s bound to be some element of transparency in the styling. The word “CMF” is also an interesting choice for a wordmark, as CMF usually refers to the Color-Material-Finish design process during product development and manufacturing, wherein different options are explored for color, material, and finish for the end product. Maybe we get our first Nothing product that isn’t transparent? We expect to learn the answer soon enough.

