Nothing reportedly has its first smartwatch in the works

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that Nothing is preparing to launch its first smartwatch.

The wearable is said to debut in September for under $300.

It will reportedly launch in limited markets and feature Nothing’s signature transparent design language.

Nothing may finally be getting ready to enter the smartwatch market. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the company is developing its first smartwatch, with a launch reportedly planned for September. Brar says the wearable will carry Nothing’s distinctive design language, be priced below $300, and initially launch in limited markets.

Yogesh Brar/X

While Nothing already sells smartwatches under its CMF brand, it has so far avoided launching one under its main brand.

Last year, the company launched the CMF Watch 3 Pro, which is now a $79 wearable that offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, health and fitness tracking, and multi-day battery life, but it stops short of being a full-fledged smartwatch.

A device priced under $300 would put Nothing in a much more competitive segment alongside watches like the OnePlus Watch 4, suggesting the company could be aiming for a more premium device under the main Nothing brand. It’s also unclear whether this new Nothing smartwatch will run on Wear OS or a custom Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), like its CMF counterpart.

Brar says he’ll be sharing more details soon, but as always, we’ll have to wait for official confirmation before treating these claims as fact.

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