The CMF Watch 3 Pro just plunged to its best price in months

People who want a low-cost smartwatch for calls, GPS tracking, and workout logging should consider the CMF Watch 3 Pro, especially given the price drop right now. The current sale makes it an even stronger pick for daily wear.

For Prime Day 2026, Amazon has cut the price to $61.75 from the $99 RRP. That is a 38% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon since a flash sale in January.

The Watch 3 Pro comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, a lightweight round design, and a Light Green finish. It supports Bluetooth calling and dual-band built-in GPS, which is a nice mix for both everyday use and outdoor activities. There are also more than 130 sport modes, plus AI-assisted fitness and running guidance for people who want more than basic tracking.

On the wellness side, it tracks heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep, naps, and an Energy Score. Battery life is rated at up to 13 days with typical use, or about 10 days with heavier use. It also works with Android and iOS through the Nothing X app.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get the discount. If you do not already have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

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