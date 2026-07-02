Nothing just teased a limited-edition Phone 4b that won't be easy to score

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has teased a limited-edition Phone 4b RCB Edition, bringing a cricket-inspired design with a matte red finish and exclusive RCB branding.

The Phone 4b and its RCB Edition launch on July 7, alongside the new Ear 3a earbuds in one of Nothing’s biggest product events this year.

Nothing is going even more all-in with its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and this time it’s serving a smartphone to match. Ahead of its July 7 launch event, the company has officially confirmed that a Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition will be launched, giving the upcoming budget-friendly handset a cricket-inspired makeover alongside the standard model.

The announcement on X comes on the back of Nothing’s growing association with the IPL franchise. Special-edition smartphones aren’t exactly new, but it looks like Nothing is using the collaboration to give the Phone 4b a more distinct identity before it hits store shelves.

While the device hasn’t been fully revealed by the company, its teasers don’t leave too much doubt as to the design direction. The Phone 4b RCB Edition features a matte red finish, mirroring the team’s iconic colors and featuring RCB branding embedded in the hardware and packaging.

The actual launch is set for July 7, when Nothing is expected to unveil the standard Phone 4b and the RCB Edition for the Indian market. The event will also be the launch of the new Ear 3a wireless earbuds, making it one of the company’s biggest product showcases of the year.

As for hardware, Nothing has yet to confirm the full spec sheet, but leaks and earlier official teasers have already created a fairly clear picture. The Phone 4b is said to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, which will put it under the Phone 4a in Nothing’s lineup but still offer up-to-date mid-range performance. Other leaks mention 8GB of RAM and Android 16 out of the box.

Up front you can expect a 6.7-inch OLED or AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a feature that is increasingly becoming common in this price bracket. The back is expected to house a dual-camera arrangement with a 50MP main sensor, as well as an ultrawide secondary camera. A large 6,000mAh battery is also rumored, which, if the leaks are to be believed, could make the Phone 4b one of Nothing’s longest-lasting devices. However, the company has not yet revealed official pricing, so the RCB Edition may come with a slight premium.

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