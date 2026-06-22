Nothing's latest teaser may have just revealed the Nothing Phone 4b

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has teased a new smartphone, and all signs point to a brand-new device called the “Nothing Phone 4b.”

The teaser prominently highlights a “4b” pencil and shows a phone with familiar Nothing design, including a transparent back.

The launch could be tied to canceled CMF Phone projects that have reportedly moved under the main Nothing brand.

Nothing has started teasing what appears to be its next smartphone, and this one could be a brand-new addition to its lineup.

The company’s India account posted a short teaser on X showing a sketch of an upcoming phone. While the video doesn’t reveal much about the device, it ends with what appears to be the biggest clue yet — a set of sketching pencils with the 4b pencil clearly highlighted.

The teaser suggests Nothing could be preparing to launch a Nothing Phone 4b, potentially introducing a new budget or lower mid-range model alongside its existing 4a and 4a Pro lineups. The teaser’s title — “(b)usted” — also adds more fuel to this theory.

The phone shown in the sketch also includes several familiar Nothing design elements. There’s the company’s signature transparent rear panel with exposed internal detailing and what appears to be a single rear camera.

The timing is particularly interesting, given that Nothing recently confirmed it’s canceling plans for a successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro due to soaring memory and RAM prices.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said that launching a CMF Phone 2 Pro with its current specifications today would push its price to around Rs. 30,000-35,000 (~$317 – ~$370), which is far above the segment the brand targets.

At the same time, Nothing stressed that new smartphones were still on the way. The company has already begun teasing two upcoming products under the Pokémon-inspired codenames “Jumpluff” and “Blastoise,” while leaker Yogesh Brar claimed that existing CMF phone projects had been shifted to the main Nothing brand.

If that’s true, the newly teased device could be one of those former CMF projects reborn as a Nothing phone. A lower-cost Nothing Phone 4b would make sense as a replacement for a device that may have originally been intended to launch under the CMF banner.

For now, Nothing isn’t saying anything officially, but between the “4b” pencil, the “(b)usted” title, and the apparent budget-focused design, the clues are starting to form a clear picture of what Nothing has in store.

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