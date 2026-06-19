Rising RAM prices claims its latest casualty: Nothing's next CMF phone

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Due to skyrocketing RAM and memory costs, Nothing has canceled its planned successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, meaning no new CMF phone will launch this year.

However, the company has confirmed that a Nothing Phone is in the pipeline and has already started teasing two new products.

Leaks suggest existing CMF phone projects have moved to the main Nothing brand. This could mean that the teased “Blastoise” device, which could launch as the Nothing Phone 4, could be a rechristened version of the now-canceled CMF Phone 3 Pro.

Soaring RAM and memory prices have wreaked havoc across the smartphone industry. Phones are getting expensive across the board, with Nothing co-founder Carl Pei noting that RAM now costs more than the SoC and display combined (these were historically the most expensive components). The ripple effect of this exorbitant price increase is that brands are now reassessing their launch plans, with the next CMF Phone being the latest casualty.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis took to X to be transparent about the company’s launch plans on the next CMF Phone. The company was working on a successor to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, but with steep memory prices, the company can no longer build a phone that makes sense for the CMF brand. Consequently, there won’t be a new CMF Phone this year.

There are still other products in this year’s CMF brand lineup, including new product categories, but nothing more in the main smartphone lineup.

In the post comments, Akis added further context, mentioning that if the CMF Phone 2 Pro launched now with the exact same specifications, it would cost around Rs. 30,000 – Rs. 35,000 (~$318-$370). For context, the CMF Phone 2 Pro launched in India in April 2025 for Rs. 18,999 (~$200) for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 20,999 (~$222) for the 8GB/256GB variant. The 8GB/256GB variant was also launched in the US for $279.

If you are specifically looking forward to new phones, Akis does confirm that Nothing is on course to launch new smartphones. Nothing’s company account on X also started with its usual dot-matrix Pokémon-themed teasers for two new products, codenamed “Jumpluff” and “Blastoise.”

It is anybody’s guess what these products could be. Jumpluff is a Pokémon known for its low weight and floating and drifting characteristics, while Blastoise is known for its tanky shell. If we are allowed to speculate, it would make sense for Jumpluff to be a new earbud while Blastoise could be a new phone.

What phone, you ask? Leaker Yogesh Brar mentions on X that “existing” CMF Phone projects (i.e., what would have been the CMF Phone 3 Pro) have moved under the Nothing brand.

Since this is for the phone coming next month, there’s a chance that Blastoise is referring to the next Nothing Phone (perhaps the Nothing Phone 4), which would be a reimagination of the now-canceled CMF Phone 3 Pro.

We expect Nothing to continue its usual drip teasers over the coming days and weeks, so we should have more details on both products very soon.

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