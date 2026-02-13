New Nothing Phone 4a color leak raises more questions than answers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed apparent storage and color options for the Nothing Phone 4a series.

Both phones are tipped to be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB options.

The apparent colors seem at odds with Nothing’s own tease.

Nothing has recently started teasing the arrival of its Nothing Phone 4a series, and there’s been no shortage of leaks. Now, a tipster has revealed even more purported details about the devices.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Twitter user Sudhanshu Ambhore posted apparent storage options for the Nothing Phone 4a series. It turns out both phones could start at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both phones could also offer a 12GB/256GB option for those who need more memory or storage.

Ambhore also claimed that the Nothing Phone 4a would be available in Black and White, while the Nothing Phone 4a Pro would be available in Black and Silver. This comes after the company teased some interesting color options. So either there are more Nothing Phone 4a color options in the pipeline, or these teased colors are for another Nothing product altogether. You can check out the earlier tease below.

Previous leaks point to the phones packing Snapdragon 7 series chipsets, while the Pro model could get an IP65 rating and a 5,080mAh battery. Nothing has also confirmed that the series will have UFS 3.1 storage. This confirmation comes a year after it used slower storage in the Nothing Phone 3a series, while claiming this downgrade wasn’t due to cost-cutting reasons.

Nevertheless, the Nothing Phone 3a series stood out from other mid-range Android phones by offering telephoto cameras. So we hope the Nothing Phone 4a handsets are equipped with tele cameras once again.

Follow