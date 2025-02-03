Nothing Phone 3a could borrow one of the iPhone's best new hardware features

Nothing

TL;DR Nothing has released a new teaser for the Phone 3a.

The Phone 3a will apparently feature a new button.

The new button appears to be an iPhone-like camera button.

It was only a few days ago when Nothing revealed its next product launch would be the Phone 3a. Other than the confirmation of its existence and launch date, no other information about the Android phone was mentioned. In true Nothing fashion, the company has now released its first teaser for the smartphone, drip-feeding us a new detail.

In its latest X (formerly Twitter) post, Nothing shared a partial image of the Phone 3a. This picture shows a close-up of one of its sides, revealing that the company has added a new button to the design, right underneath the power button.

The tech firm doesn’t outright say what this button is. However, the social post reads “Your second memory, one click away. Power in Perspective.” This would seem to suggest that it may be a dedicated camera button, similar to the camera control button found on the iPhone 16. If this is the case, some potential uses for this button could be to launch the camera app, take photos, open options, and more.

The Nothing Phone 3a is scheduled to launch on March 4, 2025. Earlier leaks claim that the handset will feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 6.8-inch OLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, a 32MP selfie shooter, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide.

