This might be our first real-world look at Nothing Phone 3a

TL;DR A purported real-world image of the Nothing Phone 3a has appeared online.

The picture doesn’t show the phone’s design but reveals a triple-camera system.

It also looks like we have some specs for the Nothing Phone 3a and a Pro model.

Nothing is expected to launch several phones in 2025, including the Nothing Phone 3a series. Now, it looks like a real-world image of the Phone 3a may have appeared online.

An image posted by tipster Sanju Choudhary purportedly shows the Nothing Phone 3a in a protective case, ostensibly to hide the device’s design. The picture, seen below, shows a phone with a horizontally aligned triple rear camera system. Unfortunately, there’s little else to see here.

Meanwhile, Android Headlines reports that Nothing will launch the Nothing Phone 3a and a Nothing Phone 3a Pro on March 4. Yep, it seems like the company is going with the Pro moniker instead of the Plus name.

The outlet says the Phone 3a will apparently arrive in both 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB flavors, while the Pro model is only available in a 12GB/256GB variant. The standard device is tipped to be available in Black or White, while the Pro phone will apparently land in Black or Grey colors.

It also seems like more Nothing Phone 3a specs have leaked via Twitter user gadget_bits. The user claims that the phone will have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 6.8-inch OLED screen (120Hz, FHD+), a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, and Glyph lighting. In terms of cameras, the phone is said to pack a 32MP selfie shooter, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide snapper.

We’re not sure about the user’s track record of leaks, so we’d urge you to take these spec claims with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, I personally hope to see more cheap Android phones with telephoto cameras in 2025.

