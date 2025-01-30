Nothing confirms Phone 3a launch date, but design details remain elusive

It has been ten months since London-based phone maker Nothing launched the Phone 2a. This means we’re almost due for a follow-up to the affordable Android phone . The company has now confirmed that its next product launch will be the Nothing Phone 3a.

Today, Nothing published its first Quarterly Update video for 2025. In that video, Co-founder Akis Evangelidis revealed that the firm’s next product launch will be for the Phone 3a. Unfortunately, that’s all they shared, so we didn’t get any information on the specs or peeks at the handset’s design.

Along with that news, Evangelidis explained who the Phone 3a is for:

For the (a) Series, we have a different set of users. When people buy a smartphone, some are looking for the greatest specs, they want the latest innovations and processors. Yet there are some other users that are equally excited about tech but are happy with just a great user experience — that’s who the (a) Series is for. We’re really focused on the core user needs in terms of camera, screen, processor, and of course design.

The company plans on launching the Phone 3a later this year on March 4, 2025. This would be eight days earlier than the global release of the Phone 2a, which happened on March 12, 2024. If you’re interested in being notified about the launch, Nothing says you can sign up on Flipkart.